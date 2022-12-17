Holiday Maze kicks off at Frank Johnson Recreation center

A life size maze was set up with presents, candy canes, and Santa waiting at the end!

MACON, Ga. — Today folks in Macon could put their problem solving skills to the test.

A life size holiday maze was set up at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, with presents, candy canes, and Santa waiting at the end!

Once people got through the maze, they could take photos with Santa and of course tell him what they wished for.

The event was geared toward families and young kids, and provided family friendly fun for all.

Popcorn and cookies were provided, as well as over 60 gifts that were given out to the kids.