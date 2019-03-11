MACON, Ga. — It may only be a few days after Halloween, but thousands of shoppers are already in the holiday spirit. At the Christmas Made in the South show at the Macon Coliseum, people were ready to shop until they dropped.

Judy Sutton says it's become a tradition to shop at the annual show.

"I've come every year, every year since it's been open. I just came for some girl time and to see what we could get into," Sutton said.

Like many, she's ready to spend some cash.

"I got $500 cash right here," Sutton said.

Sutton and other shoppers at the show aren't the only ones planning to spend some extra dollars this holiday season.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend an average of $1,047.83 this year during the holiday season, which is 4% more than in 2018.

Several shoppers at Christmas Made in the South said they'll spend that much or more this year.

Russ Hunt, the director of the show, says they've seen an increase in turnout since starting their tour across the south.

"Our attendance has been up. Christmas Made in the South in Charlotte, North Carolina had a really good turnout. And here, it looks to be up. As for attendees for the show, they're having an awfully good time," Hunt said.

Laura Franklin Cook, owner of H.L. Franklin Healthy Honey, is one of the 300 vendors at the show. She says it seems pretty evident shoppers are spending more this year.

"I feel like people are purchasing more. It's been a huge record-breaking event for us," Cook said.

In fact on Friday, Cook and other vendors had to restock because the first day of the show was so successful.

The last day of the show is Sunday, November 3. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and children over the age of 12.

