Joshua Womack, 42, is a father with five kids as young as three months to 11 years old. He's on life support.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 42-year-old Holland Township father of five is fighting for his life after he crashed while rollerblading this weekend.

Joshua Womack was getting a workout in on rollerblades Saturday when he misjudged an intersection at Eighth Street and Fairbanks Avenue near Hope College.

He crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, his family said and had to be CareFlighted to a hospital. He's now on life support.

The driver may not have even realized that someone had run into the back of him at the time, the family said.

Jackie Allen, Womack's sister, said he's not encountered brain stem death at this point and he is showing hopeful signs of life, but the family is preparing to make the toughest decision.

"The major concern is if he survives this, he won't be without the capability... he'll need to live and work and live a normal life so that's where our decision-making will be critical," his sister said.

Madison Reeves is his wife and the mother of his three youngest children. She says he was the main provider.

"Support financially and support emotionally. Anything. We'll take anything we can get right now," said Reeves.

His family said he works as a contractor and an artist, and they describe him as funny and full of life.

Loved ones created a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills, any future expenses and to help his children.

