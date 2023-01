No one was on the train and nobody was injured, but the Holloway Road crossing is blocked.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A railway crossing is closed after a severe storm knocked some rail cars off the track in Butts County Thursday.

Butts County 911 dispatch says it happened on Lee Holloway Road near Highway 42, north of Jackson.

They said nobody was on the train and nobody was injured, but the Holloway Road crossing is blocked.