The Central Georgia Greek Festival kicked off Friday at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street in Macon.

The festival let people dive into Greek culture through music, art and food.

The Marietta Greek Dancers of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church performed all weekend, and baklava sundaes were up for grabs.

Father Theodore Ehmer is the priest of Holy Cross, and he says they're always happy to hold this event.

"To be able to share some of Greek culture, and just really have hospitality, and another event for Macon and for this area... it's a great thing for our church, and a great thing for the community around us," Ehmer said.

Ehmer recently came to the church earlier this year as a new priest.

Ehmer says the preparation for the festival takes months, but it's well worth the pay-off for both the community and the church.

"To be able to show hospitality to everyone who comes here, it's just really exciting and livening for the community, and we keep the buzz of that going for such a long time afterwards," Ehmer said.

The last day of the festival is Sunday and it will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

