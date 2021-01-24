Home and apartment fires in Central Georgia emphasize importance of renters insurance

With multiple fires destroying homes and apartment complexes across Central Georgia, it's important to know how protected your belongings are.

MACON, Ga. — There have been multiple home and apartment fires over the past few months here in Central Georgia.

Sadly, some families have had to start their lives over with nothing. Others are able to get back on their feet thanks to renters insurance.

Steven Stancil is an insurance agent and he says that people should consider this type of insurance and the importance of it.

When you move into a new place, whether it be an apartment or a home, you have personal belongings that move in with you as well.

You want to keep those items covered financially in case a disaster happens, such as a fire or a flood.

That's where renters insurance comes in.

"Renters insurance is basically just something that protects your belongings," Stancil said.

Stancil says there are misconceptions when it comes to what apartments complexes and landlords are supposed to cover if a disaster were to happen.

"A lot of people are under the assumption that the landlords policy would cover there belongings, or if you're in an apartment complex, they think that complex is responsible for covering their belongings, and unfortunately that's not always how it ends up," he said.

Stancil says whatever items you bring into your home, you are 100% responsible for.

"Some people, they only have five or six thousand dollars worth of stuff and that's fine," he said.

But there are others who may have anywhere from 15 to 100 thousand dollars worth of appliances and personal belongings.

"What that does if that house fire takes place, renter's insurance would cover that for you."

Stancil says since the pandemic began, home claims are on the rise because people are cooking more and holding gatherings inside of their homes, which leads to liability.

"You have some friends over, they trip down your stairs going home. Next thing you know, they're in the hospital. What if they don't have insurance? What if they don't have health insurance? They could easily come after you to try to help pay their medical bills. Well, the good thing is, you have renters insurance."

Which usually comes with a minimum of 100 thousand dollars in liability.