DUBLIN, Ga. — Jessica Selby Brown is a licensed cosmetologist who owns a salon in Dublin.

She gave her son, Hunter, a haircut while she shared ways people can keep their hair trimmed as they wait to see their stylist or barber again.

“We're using trimmers to go around the perimeter, touching the skin, so turning them on, we're going to create a horizontal cut right in front of the ear, keeping the trimmers right against the skin, making a cut and dragging them down, making a horizontal line, and cleaning that up,” Brown said. “Once I’ve got that, I’m going to take my trimmers, and I’m going to turn them sideways. Using the edge of the blade, I’m going to trim around the top of the ear. If I need to, I can hold the ear down and trim at the same angle from behind.

She says then you move to the back of the head.

“You get these little fuzzies, and then the tail that tends to grow,” she explains.

Brown says the next step works on just about any hair. However, she says people need to make sure their hair is wet.

She says cutting dry hair will result in shrinkage.

“Once I dampen the hair, I'm going to comb it straight down,” Brown said. “Now, this is where I want to teach you something a little different, because it's going to help you greatly at home. When we cut with the trimmers, we do a horizontal line. When we get to the front, we're still going to be cutting at a horizontal line, the only difference is we're going to come in at a vertical or diagonal angle, cutting into the hair, so bringing the hair straight down, putting the hair in between the two fingers, putting the comb under the thumb, and taking your shears and going upwards. So, this is called point cutting. We're taking off length without getting that harsh, heavy blunt cut.”

Brown says they're missing their clients as much as clients are missing them, but she says to not ask your stylist or barber to make a house call.

That puts them and you in danger during this pandemic.

