MACON, Ga. — Being at home means people spend a lot of time going from room to room. Some of the most frequented spots are the kitchen and the couch.

While the snacks are tempting, nobody wants to come out of social-distancing with the "Quarantine 15."

For some, working out is new to them. Others constantly workout but find it hard to keep the same intensity at home.

Jamie Eischen and Mike Wojciechowski are coaches at Orangetheory in Macon. They say one of the best ways to get and stay motivated is by reaching out to other people.

They host free Zoom workouts where people can join and workout with a group.

They say having an accountability partner is helpful and can give people something to look forward to if they schedule virtual workouts together. They also suggest being creative with your physical activity.

"During these quarantine times, you have nothing but time, and there's tons of resources around to be able to do that," Wojciechowski said. "You can jump online, do online workouts through video to help get you started, and also for those who have come so far, to hit that roadblock right now, you don't want to stay there and keep going back in the wrong direction. You want to find a way around it or over it to keep pressing on and continuing on the fitness journey you've already started."

Many gyms across Central Georgia are offering free online workouts.

You can find the Orangetheory workouts on Youtube, but if you'd like to join in on a live group workout, here's information to access their Zoom classes:

Zoom ID: 983-408-3652

983-408-3652 Password: 672235

They host Zoom workouts every week day at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The weekend times vary.

