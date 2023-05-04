After Georgia couple purchased home -- someone put it for rent on Facebook Marketplace

Eric Francisco and his wife just moved into the house a month ago. They were shocked to find out their house was being used in a scam.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna man said his dream home is being used in a rental scam on Facebook Marketplace.

Eric Francisco contacted 11Alive after he realized someone had taken a picture of his house and posted an ad claiming it was for rent. Francisco and his wife just moved into the house a month ago and were shocked to find out their house was being used in a scam.

"I was actually I was, you know, kind of working in the front yard and then a family pulled up into the driveway and asked if they could see the house, you know, And they said that it was up for rent on Facebook Marketplace," he said.

Francisco showed 11Alive the ad, which included photos and detailed information, but Francisco claims he did not post the ad; the house is not for rent.

Francisco immediately contacted the police, who directed him to contact Facebook about the fraudulent ad. However, on Wednesday he said he hadn't received any response from the social media giant.

In the time since he interacted with the first couple, Francisco said he's had contact with another woman in Texas who also said she nearly sent money to the person she believed was renting the home. The experience has left him feeling on edge.

"I just I'm going to feel really bad if somebody pulls into this driveway with a moving truck having already paid a deposit," he said.

Attorney Darryl Cohen said scams like these are common online and can have serious consequences for those caught posting fake rental ads.

"I'm renting a house, saying it's my house and I'm taking money. If I get it, it's a felony," Cohen said.

Renters can avoid falling for scams like these by contacting the property owner directly, checking property records, never sending money before seeing the property in person, and reporting potential scams to the site or app on which they appear.

Francisco is hoping no one else falls prey to this scam and urges renters to interact directly with the property owner before handing over any money for a deposit.