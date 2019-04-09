MACON, Ga. — It's happening.

HomeGoods and Marshalls are set to open next week at the new North Macon Plaza off Bass Road in Macon.

A press release from the companies says the "combo store" will feature separate entrances and different environments, but shoppers will be able to move between the stores and checkout at a single queue.

They say this set up will allow customers to shop conveniently at both stores, faster.

HomeGoods and Marshalls held hiring events back in August to staff their new store. The companies say the stores plan to hire around 120 full and part-time employees.

Other stores set to open in the plaza are Michael's, Old Navy, Famous Footwear, Bealls Outlet, David’s Bridal, America’s Best, and Shane’s Rib Shack.

Grand opening hours for both locations are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 12 and regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Five Below in the same shopping center will officially open this week, with a grand opening set for Friday at 10 a.m. according to Five Below's website.

