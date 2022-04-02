Homeless camp at old Macon Greyhound station cleared out after fire

County officials had been working on a plan for over a month before last week's fire.

MACON, Ga. — After it closed a few years ago, the old Greyhound station on Spring Street had become a popular spot for Macon's homeless community.

Thursday at 1 p.m., the last person left the old station. County officials had been working with community leaders for over a month to come up with a solution.

County Spokesman Chris Floore says one of those community leaders is Sister Theresa Sullivan with Daybreak.

"We've actually known about it for a while -- how unsafe it was here at the Greyhound. You know, as much as people need a shelter, if it's not the right shelter, sometimes it can be worse for you than at an actual shelter," she said.

After a fire Jan. 28, Bibb leaders decided it was time to act.

"We were debating on a date and it basically said, 'Nope, we have to do it now,'" Sister Sullivan said.

She said throughout the week, county representatives were at the station telling people about their options.

"People from Brookdale Warming Center, from Daybreak, from Salvation Army, from [Macon] Mental Health... came down here and started saying, 'This is not a safe place. You can't be here after Thursday at 1:00. What can we do in the meantime?'" Sister Sullivan said.

13WMAZ spoke with some people who used to live at the station and weren't comfortable speaking on camera. They said not everybody went to the temporary shelters and that some have set up their tents in other places around Spring Street and Riverside Drive.