'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill

The increased homeless presence could cause visitors to stay away, but Katelyn Woodyard says the bigger issue is figuring out how to properly help our neighbors.

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there.

Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there.

Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.

Katelyn Woodyard is a history buff, fascinated with the stories in Rose Hill

"I love the history of the cemetery not just what you can find locally but there's a lot of great art out here," she says.

She's spent a lot of time there, volunteering with Wreaths Across America, honoring fallen veterans during the holiday.

'We couldn't really go too far into St. Josephs cemetery this year," says

That's because just behind St. Josephs is the encampment, which raises safety concerns.

"I did have a rather scary experience out here recently," she says.

While preparing for the wreaths ceremony she said a man from the encampment was walking around behind her, followed her to her car, and made inappropriate gestures at her.

"It was very scary because, again I love this place, but it's enough to drive you away for a few days, and we still have enough for our event," Woodyard adds.

She worries the increased homeless presence could cause visitors to stay away, but she says the bigger issue is figuring out how to properly help our neighbors.

"If it's taking over a space like this, and making people feel not as safe and making people feel not as safe coming out here it is an all of us issue," she says.

She says organizations that aid people experiencing homelessness have been doing their best to help this community, but they need more support.