The man was identified as Donnie Pierce, who was last seen on Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — A homeless man was found dead inside a car off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon Friday.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified him as Donnie Pierce, age 41.

He says Pierce was last seen on Wednesday. A friend had let him sleep in her car, near the Kroger, because he had nowhere to go.

Jones says drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, and he suspects Pierce may have died of an overdose.

