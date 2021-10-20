Homestead Bakery in north Macon closes its doors after less than a year in business

The Northside Drive bakery said it's permanently closing due to the cost of goods and supply chain issues.

MACON, Ga. — A north Macon coffee shop is closing its doors for good on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Homestead Bakery and Coffee announced that Oct. 20 would mark its last day open. The shop opened back in winter 2020.

Owners Parker Fifer and his wife Janette say they're going out of business because of a rise in the cost of goods, issues with suppliers, and other difficult economic challenges.

Customers will have one last chance to stop by before they close for good. According to their website, that's at 5 p.m.

They say items will be on sale to help reduce inventory.