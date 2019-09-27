MACON, Ga. — A year after getting shot in the line of duty, a Houston County sheriff's deputy took the flight of his life as the Robins Air Show's Hometown Hero Thursday.

Sabrina Burse went to the flight line on base to speak with Jeremy Mashuga about the honor. Deputy Mashuga was recognized for his bravery in law enforcement and his service in the military.

He geared up for the flight that took off at 6:15 p.m. at the Robins Air Force Base.

"I've gone in regular airplanes and helicopters, but nothing like that," said Mashuga.

Mashuga says he spent months preparing for his flight with the Thunderbirds.

He was shot in April 2018 while responding to a domestic call that turned into an overnight standoff.

He was an officer with the Centerville Police department when that happened. He is now with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

"I just have a job to do along with everybody else that I work with, but it's very, very awesome and humbling," said Mashuga.

The Centerville Police Department awarded him a Purple Heart for his actions.

Thunderbird pilot Jason Markzon says he was proud to fly with Mashuga 10,000 feet in the sky.

"Well, he's very level. He's a super-humble and mellow individual which I expect nothing less from someone of his character," said Markzon.

Mashuga soared through a few tricks in the air like some vertical rolls.

"You can definitely feel all the maneuvers on your body, but a lot of fun," said Mashuga.

Mashuga is an Army combat veteran who served more than a decade in the military in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He says the honor and flight experience is something he'll remember forever.

"Nobody else besides you and the pilot -- very, very peaceful. You can't beat a view like that," said Mashuga.

Mashuga's flight Thursday lasted about an hour.

He has earned a total of three Purple Hearts and survived three IED attacks while he served in the Army.

