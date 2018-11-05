Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and his deputies were on patrol Thursday evening, so to speak.

They were in the Walnut Creek neighborhood for the sheriff's office's third 'safety walk' of the year, an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

"We're here for them, we come out to these neighborhood walks to hear their concerns, to see what's going on," said Sheriff Davis.

Walnut Creek neighborhood organization president Carrie Barber said it was "very productive. The neighbors are all in their doors and they've been waiting for this so they can meet (the police)."

Community policing efforts like these, along with targeted enforcement tactics, make up two prongs of Sheriff Davis' plan to combat violent crime.

So far in 2018, Bibb County's seen a lot of it.

Just a little over five months into the new year, there have been sixteen homicides in Bibb County.

Taking population into account, that puts Bibb's homicide rate just shy of 10.5 per capita.

For perspective, that's roughly 10% higher than the Savannah-Chatham metro area's rate from the first six months of 2017 which came in just above 9.5 homicides per capita, according to FBI data.

It was about 30% higher than the city of Atlanta's from that same period. In the first six months of 2017, Atlanta had a homicide rate of about 7.8 per capita.

Carrie Barber says that violence is on her mind.

"I just wish them well and that they could grow up and be productive citizens and enjoy their lives," said Barber. "I love these young people and I just wish them all well. That concerns me that they're dying."

Davis says the sheriff's office will continue to target high-crime areas like Houston Avenue and Unionville but he says they need the public to help, too.

"The community needs to come up and say, 'What's going on? What can we do to affect these folks' lives?'" he said.

© 2018 WMAZ