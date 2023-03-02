Honey Boo Boo passenger in car with boyfriend who led Monroe County deputies on chase

Lt. Thompson says around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Monroe County, a deputy ran the tag of a Dodge Charger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 17-year-old Alana Thompson, also known as “Honey Boo Boo”, was the passenger in a car that fled Monroe County deputies on Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Lt. John Thompson the driver and Alana Thompson's boyfriend, 21-year-old Dralin Carswell, was arrested and charged with a DUI after being caught by deputies.

Lt. Thompson says around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday a deputy ran the tag of a Dodge Charger in front of the Shell station on Highway 42.

The car’s owner came back as wanted so the deputy tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver sped north on Highway 42 and the deputy went after the car in a case that continued for about 3 miles.

The deputy used a PIT maneuver to spin the car and stop it near Hickman Road.

Carswell was charged with DUI, drug possession, following too close and had a misdemeanor traffic charge out of Wilkinson County.