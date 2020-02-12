Governor Kemp announced Monday he expects Georgia to start vaccinating the people who need it most as early as the 2nd or 3rd week of December.

MACON, Ga. — This could be the month we could get a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday he expects Georgia to start vaccinating the people who need it most as early as the second or third week of December.

As several companies seek Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their vaccines, state leaders are working on a plan to distribute them. The vaccines will be given first to groups of people considered most at risk and to healthcare workers.

Kemp says about 95% of Georgia's nursing homes have already enrolled in the vaccination program through CVS or Walgreens. Those are the two pharmacy chains partnered with the CDC.

Chief Operating Officer of Church Home LifeSpring Rehab and Healthcare says they are hopeful for a vaccine.

"We contracted with CVS here in Perry, their pharmacist will actually come here on site, to the nursing home and administer the vaccine to all of our residents, and we'll make that available to all our staff as well," said Glenn Smith.

CVS Health's Chief Medical Officer said in a statement, "Our nation's elderly living in long-term care facilities are one of the most vulnerable populations. With early access to a vaccination, we can help keep them, and the staff caring for them, healthy and safe."

The Department of Public Health has a 52-page distribution plan. However, Michael Hokanson says since there are many unknowns about the vaccine, it's still being worked on.

"It will remain in a draft form as long as we're still getting input from partners at the federal level at CDC, FDA, APEC, and the other agencies involved in making sure that the vaccine is safe and widely available," said Hokanson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Phase 3 clinical trials are in the works for five COVID-19 vaccines in the U-S.

Smith says the sooner the vaccine, the better.