Easy Riders: Horse show hosted at Perry fairgrounds

The Georgia Federation Saddle Club hosted their 56th state show where horses competed to win top prizes.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia Federation Saddle Club hosted their 56th state show on Saturday in Perry, where horses competed to win top prizes.

The club is made up of 10 associations within Georgia, and this was their 56th state show.

Horses ran through poles, cones and barrels, and there was also an arena race.

About 2,100 horses competed, with 5 different age classes in the running. The groups start with ponies, and then are grouped by ages and gender of the rider.

The top 6 horses in each age group go to the state competition.

Becky Greene is a rider who enjoys competing in the event, and says that the competition can bring people together.

"I like the competitiveness of it, I ride in the old ladies age group. I've been riding since I was nine years old, and I like to compete. I also like that it's a family event. It's a family event for my family personally, but we bring people together from all over the state, people we've been knowing for years and years and we get to see them on this weekend," she said.

The competition continues on Sunday, and folks from all ages can ride.

If you want to check out the competition yourself, admission is free for anyone who wants to watch.



