Hot air balloon traveling across U.S. in nationwide competition goes down in Johnson County

On Saturday, 17 teams of "balloonists" took off in Albuquerque, N.M. as part of the Gordon Bennett Competition.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Public safety crews in Johnson County responded to a downed hot air balloon that had been traveling from Albuquerque, N.M., as part of a nationwide balloon race, according to a post on the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The sheriff's office says they received a call about a hot air balloon going down in a field of pine saplings off of Killingsworth Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the "balloonists" as they call themselves were part of the Gordon Bennett Cup, where teams of hot air balloon pilots see who can travel the farthest from their start distance.

This year, the take-off happened at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but the start destination of the race changes each year.

During the course of the competition, the balloon pilots are not allowed to land.

When they received the call about the balloon going down, Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy Jose Soto used a drone to find and locate the balloon and its carriage.

They say that two citizens — Will Killingsworth and Bruce Roberts — helped public safety crews and sheriff's deputies find the two balloon pilots.

The sheriff's office said that no one else was injured and that they brought the crew back to the roadway.

On Saturday, 17 teams of hot air balloons lifted off as part of the Gordon Bennett Cup long-distance hot air balloon race, according to the Associated Press.

Also on Tuesday, two Polish hot air balloon pilots were injured when their balloon clipped a high-voltage power line outside of Dallas.

The pilots are facing burns, broken bones and other injuries after their balloon "exploded" and then fell to the ground. The balloons are filled with "hydrogen gas," which the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta called the "industry standard."

According to a press release the festival released, they say that one of the pilots "may be released from the hospital" later on Tuesday.

"We are relieved that the outcome of the incident was not any worse," they said in the press release. "We are receiving many words of encouragement and support from the other teams participating in the Gordon Bennett and from the ballooning community throughout the United States and the world."

They note the tight-knit community surrounding "balloonists." In the press release, they acknowledge these races have "a certain element of risk as in all air sports," and that the pilots were long-time balloonists who well understood those risks."

"Our thoughts are with the gentlemen, their families and friends for a full and complete recovery," the festival said.

Despite traveling a whopping 1,382 miles, the air balloonists who landed in Johnson County — who were from U.S.A. — did not manage to win the competition, according to an update posted on Tuesday.

About 80 miles or so further, one of the teams from France landed outside of Savannah and had traveled 1,466 miles. As of the release at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were two teams left in the competition.

Both of those teams have logged just under 1,250 miles, so the winner of the competition is still very much... in the air.

In their Facebook Post, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office highlighted the teamwork between them and other agencies.

The Johnson County Emergency Management Services, the Johnson County Fire Department, the Wrightsville Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections Fire Team were all involved in the rescue.