We once again top out in the mid 90s for afternoon highs today. When you factor in the humidity it'll feel more like triple digits. As we saw yesterday, we'll have some storms that pop up during the heat of the day. Can't rule out a strong storm or two. We trend a bit cooler for late week with a bit more cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances. By the weekend we'll have highs near 90 with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

