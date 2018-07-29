We're starting the new work week on a hot note. For today we'll top out in the mid 90s with feels like temps likely in the triple digits. We'll also have scattered showers and storms around for the afternoon and evening hours. It's pretty much rinse and repeat as we head in to Tuesday. By Wednesday though we start to creep up the rain chances. Still don't see a big organized rain chance, but the overall pattern late weeks looks bit more favorable for scattered showers and storms. Highs stay in the low 90s.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Scattered storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

