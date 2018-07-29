Looking ahead to a day with plenty of sunshine, but with that, comes some big heat. Highs will rise into the lower 90s, but the "feels like" temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, and even some triple digits over the next several days. We stay in a very stagnant pattern, which will keep shower and storm chances low for the 7-day, but humidity will stay high.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

