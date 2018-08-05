As the temperature gets hotter outside, the same goes for inside your car. That can be bad news for your furry friends.

Destiny Wire says she enjoys time away from home with her dog, Rambo. She says going out can be frustrating as we inch closer to summer and she sees animals locked in hot cars.

"I feel helpless because there's nothing that they can do," Wire said. "They can't open the door themselves. They can't break out or physically say, 'Hey, I can't open the door. I'm hot,' or, 'Hey, give me some water.' It's sad."

Warner Robins Director of Animal Control Greg Langston says it can be 20 degrees or more warmer in your vehicle than outdoors.

He says you can even be charged with animal cruelty if you leave your pets locked in a hot car.

Langston says in Warner Robins, they are serious about protecting animals.

"Those animals have feelings just like we do," Langston said. "When we get hot, we can sweat. Those animals can't, they just start panting. That's the reason we believe in the zero tolerances policy like the seatbelt law. You're automatically given a ticket to appear in court."

Langston says the fines can be up to $1,000 per violation.

