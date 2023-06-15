Macon restaurant home to the $1 hot dog catches on fire on Pio Nono Avenue

The fire appears to be an accident.

MACON, Ga. — The Doggie Dogs restaurant that we recently highlighted in our Central Georgia Eats segment caught on fire around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the Bibb County Fire Department.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Pio Nono and Hillcrest Avenue. Fire investigator Kyle Murray says no one was in the business when the fire started and no one got hurt.

He said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time.

Owner Antonio Walker recently opened the business and centered it around his cheap eats including the $1 hot dog. It is unknown at this time if or when the business will reopen.