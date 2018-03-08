A Macon man and his wife are feeding children's bellies and souls.

David Duncan ministers to children in the neighborhood while giving the kids a quick bite to eat.

"We just enjoy treating the kids special and we really do treat them like they are our grandchildren," said Duncan.

Duncan asks the children how school was for the day and if they have any homework.

He used to be a children's minister full-time until he had a double transplant and a double amputation. Now he finds another way to reach the kids.

"One thing, I am grateful to be alive, and if I can impact the next generation, I'll live on even after I am gone," said Duncan.

He does it with a hot dog stand.

Kids in the neighborhood can grab a frank or any snack at the Duncan home, but it comes with a bible lesson.

"This is where I put the kids' names so they know that I am praying for them," said Duncan.

Kids like Jaden say Duncan and his wife treat the kids like family.

They even took him out for his 10th birthday this week.

"When I went to the movies to see 'The Incredibles 2,' I went to get pizza and ice cream," Jaden said.

Duncan says friends and family donated the hot dog stand and put it together for him, but it didn't stop there.

Things got sweeter when he got a cotton candy machine.

"The other day someone gave me a $100 dollar bill. You know people care about kids," said Duncan.

Duncan says the parents trust him.

"The mothers came to see that we were on the up and up and we were legit, and the parents have been very supportive," said Duncan.

He adds that the kids keep him young.

"My heart is with kids because I don't ever have to grow up. I can just stay eternally silly," said Duncan.

Duncan is having a pizza party for the kids Friday night at 6 p.m.

