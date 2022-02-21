'Can't handle it!': Warner Robins restaurant serves food that's hotter than hot

There's hot... and then there's 'Indian hot.' Do you think you can handle it?

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — February is one of the coldest months in Georgia, so we're cranking up the heat… not THAT heat, we're talking spicy foods! We're on the hunt for the spiciest dishes in Central Georgia and we asked you to help us find them.

Our third stop is Curry Mantra in Warner Robins. This Indian fusion restaurant is serving up food that's not just hot -- but 'Indian hot!'

Owner Ashwin Patel says they opened in 2015, and business has been good.

"Food always brings the people in, and if you have tasty food... people go nowhere," he said.

With his three specialty cooks; head chef Vinob Jagdab, second chef Akesh Bhorr, and appetizers chef Rohit Kudu, they use all kinds of ingredients to add flavor to their food.

Ingredients like coriander, garam masala, chili powder, cloves, ginger, garlic paste, turmeric and more.

After six years of "good food [and] good service," Patel says it's time to switch it up a bit with a new menu.

The menu will launch in the next few months. Below is a sneak peak of the new items you could see on the menu.

Insurance Agent Jignasha Patel comes all the way from Americus to bring clients and friends to Curry Mantra. She also brings her CSR Jarto Patel and other employees to do business there.

"We bring my children," Jignasha said. "We come here to do celebrations of birthday... they have awesome food here."

Not everyone she brings in can handle the spiciness the food, though.

"They'll order it spicy and then they're like 'We should have ordered it mild or medium,' because they can't handle it," she said.

Bobby Patel has been a customer since they opened. He says they've listened to their customers to make sure the food they cook is flavorful and up to par.