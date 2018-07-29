The heat is back in the forecast for this afternoon. We'll see afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s for today, and the humidity will start to creep back up late day as well. We'll have some widely isolated showers and storms this afternoon and this evening, especially south of Macon. Rain chances are on the increase for late week, so we'll have scattered storms around both Thursday and Friday. For the weekend we'll have rain chances around 40 percent, and highs near 90.

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny. Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. A small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

