After a fantastic Friday night, look for rain chances to return this weekend. Rain chances are up for next week as well. We could easily see 2-4 inches of rain as we enter the month of August.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

