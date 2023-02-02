x
Hotel 45 celebrates its first anniversary with giveaway

Folks have a chance to win a one night stay, dinner at Loom, and drinks from the rooftop bar Hightales.

MACON, Ga. — Hotel 45 in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary!

Starting today through Feb. 7, folks can enter to win a giveaway from the hotel.

You can win a one-night stay, dinner for two at Loom and two drinks at Hightales rooftop bar.

To enter, you can fill out an entry form here and then follow @HotelFortyFive, @LoomMacon and @HightalesMacon on Instagram to win.

The hotel is also offering another discount on coffee, and guests can buy a cup from Reckon Coffee & Wine Bar for only $2.01 as a nod to the hotel's grand opening on Feb. 1 of last year.

