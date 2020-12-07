Milledgeville hotel fire displaces 22 people

Baldwin County Fire says they responded to a fire at the Relax Inn around 2 a.m. Saturday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A hotel fire at the Relax Inn on Heritage Road in Milledgeville has left more than 20 people without a home, according to the American Red Cross.

Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says they got a call around 2 a.m. Saturday about a fire.

Young says the fire was through the roof as a "20-foot flame" up in the air. It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.

Young says 22 people staying in 18 rooms at the inn were evacuated safely, and the building was not a total loss.

Young says residents are currently at a hotel next door and the fire is under investigation.