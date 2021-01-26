The family was able to escape without injuries, but two firefighters were hurt

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A home is completely destroyed after a house fire in Peach County early Tuesday morning.

According to Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles, Peach County crews and the Byron Fire Department were called out to Lakeview Road around 4 a.m. The fire took them hours to put out, and they didn't leave the scene until around 10:30 a.m.

Although the home is considered a total loss; the family who lived there was able to get out uninjured.

Doles says two firefighters were hurt, but they have minor injuries.