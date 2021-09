Houston Road will be closed for the next three hours.

BIBB CITY, Ga. — Crews responded to a house fire around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at Hawkinsville Road.

According to Captain Billy Daniels, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Officials say the home was vacant and the family was out of town.

Two Ladder trucks were brought to the scene and the fire spread to two rooms of the house.

Daniels says a fire investigator is on the scene now