Historic home near Mercer University damaged in fire

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the Elm Street fire

MACON, Ga. — A historic home now has extensive damage after a fire in Macon early Thursday morning.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says it happened at a large historic vacant home in the 900-block of Elm Street.

He says the house was vacant, but there seemed to be some rehabilitation work going on inside.

Riggins says the fire was so large and hot, that homes on both sides of it had to be evacuated. Those houses just had some minor damage to the siding.

A car next to the burning house was also damaged.

Right now, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but Riggins says there was a storm with plenty of lightning overnight.