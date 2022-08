Hawkinsville Road is down to one lane on the northbound side going towards Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247.

Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Beni says he expects crews to be there for about 3 more hours.