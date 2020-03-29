CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are recovering after a shooting at a house party in Crisp County Sunday.

A release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says around midnight, deputies responded to the 100-block of Judy Avenue in Cordele.

When they arrived, a large party was happening at the home.

The release says two men, identified as 23-year-old Demarco Jackson of Hahira and 31-year-old Alverriss Smith of Cordele, were inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crisp County EMS and Fire Rescue responded and both men were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies interviewed people at the party throughout the night and are still investigating, according to the release.

