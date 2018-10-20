"That's when I was in the hospital and the Falcon players came," said Jaquavious West.

Four years ago, 12-year-old West woke up one morning with a funny feeling in his legs.

"He was walking kind of funny, so I took him to his pediatrician, she said they found everything was okay and nothing was wrong with him. So as the day kept getting later, he kept falling," said West's grandmother, Jowana Davis.

Eventually West's legs stopped working. His family took him to several different doctors in Macon and then to the children's hospital in Atlanta.

"At first, they said he had Guillian-Barre syndrome. Then they turned around and diagnosed him with Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a polio-like syndrome," said Davis.

Acute Flaccid Myelitis affects areas in the spinal cord and the brain, causing them not to work well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 386 cases of AFM have been found in the United States since 2014; West is one of them.

"I miss riding my bike and four wheelers and stuff," said West.

Physicians don't know what causes the disease, and there isn't a cure.

West does physical therapy and keeps fighting. He plays wheelchair basketball for the Houston County Sharks.

"It's fun because I grew up watching basketball and football and stuff," West said.

West doesn't let his diagnosis hold him back. Instead he pushes forward with a positive attitude.

The CDC says this disease is most common in kids, and it's always important to practice disease prevention steps like staying up-to-date on vaccines, washing your hands and protecting yourself from mosquito bites.

