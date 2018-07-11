Houston County's district attorney says there's no evidence that staff at Warner Robins' animal control shelter committed any crimes.

In a news release Wednesday, George Hartwig says he won't take the matter to a grand jury, and he considers the case closed.

The GBI investigated claims by Samantha Okalani, a former part-time animal-control officer, who said staff at the shelter mistreated animals and broke the law.

But Hartwig wrote, "Ms. Okalani provided no video evidence of abuse or neglect at the Warner Robins Animal Shelter. Further, I do not find that any animal control officers or supervisors acted with criminal intent or malice."

Okalani still has a whistleblower lawsuit pending against Houston County, arguing that she was fired for complaining about violations.

