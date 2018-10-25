The line to vote was long.

Really long.

On Monday, voters said they waited more than two hours to cast an early ballot at the Houston Healthcare Pavilion.

Days later, the line was still substantial but the wait times had dropped to around 45 minutes.

Voters said it was time well spent.

"We need to make sure we have the right people in office, that's why it's important," said Michelle Whitford.

"You can't make any kind of complaints...if you don't vote," said Brian Tooley.

Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections said turnout broke a record.

"That's the most early voting we've had for the first week of an election," he said.

According to Holland, registered Houston County voters can cast a ballot at any of the three early voting locations, regardless of the address they're registered at (as long as it's in the county).

The three locations are the Board of Elections office in Perry, the Houston Healthcare Pavilion, and Central Georgia Technical College.

The pavilion leads the way, Holland says, handling about 1,300 voters a day and boasting the longest lines.

As for the other two locations, on Wednesday voters said they had to wait about 20 minutes to cast their ballot at Central Georgia Tech. In Perry, there was barely any line at all.

Holland says if your work schedule is making it hard to get to the polls, early voting will also be available on Saturday, October 27th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

If none of those options work, he says you can also vote by mail.

To do so, you can write, fax, or email a letter to the Board of Elections explicitly requesting an absentee ballot. The letter must include the following:

--Name

--Registered address

--Birthday

--Signature

--(and if you need the absentee ballot mailed anywhere other than your registered address, include the address you need it sent to)

The Board of Elections address is:

PO Box 945

Perry, GA 31069

The Board's fax number is 478-988-0699.

The Board's email is: hcabsentee@houstoncountyga.org

Holland says absentee ballots are available to any registered voters in the county, regardless of whether they'll be voting from out of town or not.

To get one, your request must be submitted by November 2nd.

If you have any questions, Holland says the Board of Elections has staffers standing by waiting to help. You can reach them at 478-987-1973.

