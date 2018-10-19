HOUSTON CO. — Back in 2011, 13WMAZ first reported on the Varnadoe family and Logan’s lemonade stand where a family member was raising money to pay medical bills for Logan.

In August, Logan passed away and his mother April says no matter how much you fight, you reach a breaking point.

April said Logan was like any other baby when he was first born.

“He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t talk, but he would fuss at me,” she said.

He also had his fair share of health battles, which included severe intestinal problems.

“He was in a wheelchair and he couldn’t walk or talk. He had a feeding tube, he had seizures, and he had a lot of surgeries,” she said.

Back in 2011, Logan’s cousin tried to ease the burden of overwhelming medical bills.

That lemonade stand made national news when his cousin was robbed. People around the world sent donations and Logan’s medical journey took the Varnadoe family to hospitals across the United States.

But 13 surgeries later, they ended up in New Mexico. After the last surgery in New Mexico in July, April says Logan did not come out the way he usually did, and in August things took a turn.

“They were doing CPR and he never responded. It was heartbreaking. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” April said.

After Logan died, she arranged his burial back home in Houston County, but even more bills followed.

“The medical bills are unreal, the funeral cost was unbelievable,” she said.

So she’s hoping the heart of Georgia will gave back in the way they did when the lemonade stand was robbed years ago.

“My girls need things and of course [we were left with] overwhelming bills,” she said.

And though Logan is gone, his mother says she is at peace because he’s no longer suffering.

If you would like to help out the Varnadoe family, you click this link.

