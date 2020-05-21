HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County School System has asked Houston County residents and businesses to be the light for seniors.

The community did just that by turning on their porch lights by 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night. The goal is to honor the Class of 2020.

Executive Director of School Operations Chris Brown Says the school system has done several other things to support their senior through this time. Tuesday, they held a special senior breakfast.

Brown says they have tried to think of ways to continue to support and love their seniors.

"We just want to make sure that we let them know that we love them and we appreciate their dedication, and just know that they're on our minds and that we are still here for them," said Brown.

Houston County has more than 1,900 seniors graduating this year.

