Houston County Schools holds bus driver job fair

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Are you a good driver and need a job?
Well, you can "get on board" with Houston County Schools! They're looking for more bus drivers.
The school district held a job fair on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. over at the Board of Education's central bus facility.
There, folks interested in a job could interview and learn more about job openings.
Tom Walmer, Director of Transportation for Houston County Schools, says they're looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.
"We're not just hiring people to drive buses, we're hiring people to drive children to and from school safely. We can teach almost anybody to drive a bus, but that's not the most important thing. It's to transport that precious cargo that is the students of Houston County," he said.
Experience as a bus driver is not required, they're just looking to hire quality people to drive their buses so kids can get to and from school safely.
Walmer says about 25 people applied to be drivers at the fair today.