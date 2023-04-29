Houston County Schools holds bus driver job fair

Folks could "get on board" with Houston County Schools and learn more about the bus driver positions.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Are you a good driver and need a job?

Well, you can "get on board" with Houston County Schools! They're looking for more bus drivers.

The school district held a job fair on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. over at the Board of Education's central bus facility.

There, folks interested in a job could interview and learn more about job openings.

Tom Walmer, Director of Transportation for Houston County Schools, says they're looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

"We're not just hiring people to drive buses, we're hiring people to drive children to and from school safely. We can teach almost anybody to drive a bus, but that's not the most important thing. It's to transport that precious cargo that is the students of Houston County," he said.

Experience as a bus driver is not required, they're just looking to hire quality people to drive their buses so kids can get to and from school safely.