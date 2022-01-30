x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Houston Co. Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian fatality

It happened at Highway 247 and Old SR-96 near Bonaire
Credit: 13WMAZ

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Sunday evening.

Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner says the call came in around 6:30 p.m.

He says a person got hit by a vehicle at Highway 247 and Old State Route 96 near Bonaire.

The sheriff's office is in charge of the investigation, and will provide updates when more information becomes available. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates on air and online at 13wmaz.com as we learn more. 

In Other News

'I just wish that I could take away their troubles': Mercer alum on transplant wait list dreams of becoming a doctor