Houston Co. Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian fatality

It happened at Highway 247 and Old SR-96 near Bonaire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Sunday evening.

Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner says the call came in around 6:30 p.m.

He says a person got hit by a vehicle at Highway 247 and Old State Route 96 near Bonaire.

The sheriff's office is in charge of the investigation, and will provide updates when more information becomes available.