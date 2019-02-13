HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There aren't any reported school safety concerns in Houston County for now, but Veterinarian Dr. Vernard Hodges hopes his donatation will help keep students even more safe.

"Hopefully, nothing ever happens here in Houston County, but at least we can be proactive instead of waiting around and being reactive to a situation," Hodges said.

That's why he decided to donate metal detectors to the Houston County School Board through his "It takes a Village" Foundation.



"These were actually approved by the board. I brought the idea to them, they went on and researched the ones that they wanted -- these are the ones that the school board wanted. These aren't the "el cheapos," like I say," Hodges said.



Chris Brown, Houston County's Director for Secondary Operations, says they won't be used daily and don't plan on having random searches.

They would be used in situations of 'reasonable suspicion,' according to Brown.

Hodges says these were picked because they're more discreet and don't make a noise.

"It vibrates over things so the kid or the person doesn't see the light, so actually they don't become alarmed," Hodges said,

Houston County High School Assistant Principal Jay Jones says it's a useful resource.

"If we do have someone that's suspected of being on campus and having something they shouldn't have, we can automatically eliminate lots of possibilities of what those things may be just with a simple metal detector wand and a quick swipe," Jones said.



The district will distribute 68 handheld metal detectors. Each high school will have two, and there will be one in each middle and elementary.

The total cost is about $10,000.

Hodges will deliver the metal detectors here at Houston County High School on Thursday morning.