After months of battling stage 5 renal failure, which is a kidney disease, one Houston County woman has been added to the kidney transplant list.

13WMAZ introduced you to Annabelle Whitaker earlier this year when her former classmate and UGA's starting quarterback, Jake Fromm, visited her in the hospital shortly after she was diagnosed.

RELATED: Jake Fromm visits former Houston Co. classmate in need of kidney

On Wednesday, her dad, Neil Whitaker told WMAZ's Zach Merchant, "it's been just a long, crazy week."

Whitaker said a panel of four healthcare providers including the surgeon, a patient advocate, a social worker and a kidney doctor at Emory hospital in Atlanta voted Wednesday afternoon to put Annabelle on the kidney transplant list.

Now, her family is thrilled and hopeful that they will find a match soon.

© 2018 WMAZ