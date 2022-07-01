Houston County community band to perform at Museum of Aviation this Independence Day weekend

The Houston County concert ensemble looks forward to their Independence Day performance every year.

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Warner Robins Independence Day Concert kicks off this weekend. Ahead of the fun at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, you can catch some tunes at the Museum of Aviation.

The Wellstone Winds are set to play at the museum Saturday. They're Houston County's "premier concert ensemble," according to their Facebook page.

Jay Davis is one of the conductors. He says the band looks forward to the event every year.

"It is literally the coolest place to play a patriotic concert on Earth," Jay says. "There's just so much patriotism. What they're gonna see from us is just standard great concert band patriotic music."