Houston County preparing to host 14th Annual Back to School Bash

There will be a free Back to School Bash this Friday at CB Watson Primary to kick-start your school spirit.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's approaching August, which means it's almost time for your kids and teens to go back to school!

Houston County Family Connections has been preparing all week to host their 14th Annual Back to School Bash happening this Friday to kick-start your school spirit.

At the bash, kids and families can expect to receive free backpacks filled with school supplies, community resources, feminine hygiene products sponsored by Macon Periods Easier, haircuts by Central Georgia Tech College, vision and hearing screenings, and more!

“We have a week of preparation," said Valkyrie Anderson, Executive Director of Houston County Family Connection. "Before the actual event on Friday, we start earlier in the week so we have volunteers that came Tuesday and help through Friday.”

In order to receive a backpack, an adult must fill out a survey and once it's finished they will receive one ticket per school-age child.

The Back to School Bash will take place Friday starting at 9 a.m. with drive-through backpack pick-up and a free meal at both Thompson Middle School in Centerville and Perry High School in Perry.

"I always love the opportunity to connect with children and families because it's near and dear to my heart so I'm looking forward to that," said Anderson. "That interpersonal connection is very important to our work. We can't be 'family connection' without connecting with our families."

The actual 'bash' takes place at CB Watson Primary in Warner Robins from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where kids and families can participate in fun activities like bounce houses, raffles, and more.

The Future Farmers of America will also be bringing their own petting zoo!

For more information and ways to volunteer, you can visit their website.