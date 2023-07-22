Houston County hosts 14th Annual Back to School Bash

The Back to School bash aims to uplift students and families by providing them with resources to set them up for success.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The next school season is fast approaching in less than a month. Houston County Family Connections held their 14th Annual Back to School Bash on Friday and it was in full swing!

"It is basically a school supply giveaway but we've also packed the bookbags with lots of school supplies and lots of great information and resources that are offered at Houston County," said Christian Hand, Health Educator and Community Partner with the Houston County Health Department.

The Back to School bash started Friday morning when Thomson Middle School and Perry High School held drive-through pickups. Families got to pick up school supplies and a free meal.

"We want to welcome our kids back to school and make sure they're ready to learn with school supplies as well as meals," said Meredith Potter, Director of School Nutrition for Houston County Public Schools.

The actual bash was held at CB Watson Primary in Warner Robins and it was jumping...along with the bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses!

Kids received free backpacks filled with school supplies, community resources, feminine hygiene products sponsored by Macon Periods Easier, and even haircuts from students and professors at Central Georgia Tech College.

"You have all of these small business people, volunteers, people who truly care about the children, about the next generation coming together and working as one," said Marquita Gillespie, managing director of Joseph's Coat Ministries.

This can also be quite a relief to some parents too!

"The kids seem to be excited to be out of the house for a little field trip and the parents are very excited," said Hand. "I've only seen smiles and 'thank you'."

"For the fact that I have four kids in school, it is an amazing help because it completely adds up when you're trying to buy for four of them," said parent Kayleigh Tarrant. "It's ridiculous so this is a huge help for us."

Not only does this benefit kids and families with school supplies, but it also raises awareness about how important education is in Houston County.

Students in Houston County go back to school on August 2nd.

For more information and ways to volunteer, you can visit their website.