Three people were in the car when it rolled over.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl died in a one-vehicle wreck in Houston County Monday.

That's according to county coroner James Williams.

He said it happened around 5:20 p.m. on Woodard Road, near Moody Road in Kathleen, near Veterans High School.

He said three people were in the car when it rolled over.

The girl died at the scene, Williams said. Her name has not been released.