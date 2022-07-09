'I'm a superhero': Houston County 6-year-old doesn't let his disabilities slow him down

Actor, model, recording artist, author, and superhero. At age 6, Tah'Chon Mills has a long list of job titles under his belt.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Most people gain work experience as they age, but Warner Robins' Tah'Chon Mills has a long list of job titles and experiences already under his belt.

Tah'Chon is a 6-year-old recording artist, actor, model, and author.

According to his book, he's also a superhero.

Tah'Chon says it's not his accolades that makes him a superhero, but his actions.

"I brush my teeth and eat my vegetables," he says.

Tah'Chon's Mother, Chon, says he has speech and developmental delays.

The book was a way for them to work on growing his speech and celebrate his accomplishments.

"Where he had maybe 0-15 words starting out, from the age of one to almost three and a half, now he has many words," says Chon.

She says the book had a positive effect and will be a way to spread awareness.

"He still has ways to go, you know with his speech, but through it all it just never slows him down," she adds.

When Tah'Chon grows up, he wants to take his heroism into the police force.

"So I can arrest the bad guys," he says.

Until then, he'll stick to what he loves...singing.

He was even was invited to sing the national anthem at the Mississippi Braves game on the 19th.

Chon says her son is a fan of baseball, and he sings the national anthem often, after learning it at school.

After she posted a video on social media, it blew up with comments, and he was later invited to sing at the game.

At the end of the day, Chon says her biggest hope for her son is that he continues living by his saying, "Trust God, Never Give Up".

If you want to see more of Tah'Chon you can follow him on Facebook here.

His book, 'I'm a Superhero', is available on amazon and in Macon-Bibb libraries.